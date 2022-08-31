Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC on Wednesday completed the signing of defender, Keisham Reagan Singh on loan from Chennaiyin FC.

A right-back by trait, Reagan has 105 ISL appearances under his belt, playing for the likes of NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC, to add to 48 I-League appearances in his career.

“I am really happy to join Hyderabad FC and to train under coach Monolo is an honour. I think he is the best coach in the country and this is a great challenge for me,” said Reagan, after completing his move.

“I look forward to working and learning as a team and can’t wait to get started,” he added.

The 31-year-old defender joins Manolo Marquez’s side on loan till the end of the 2022-23 season and has already joined the first team in Manipur.

After winning ISL tittle, Hyderabad FC are also having a fine run in the ongoing Durand Cup. They have already advanced into the knockouts with a 100 per cent win record from Group C.

Hyderabad beat NEROCA FC 3-0 in their Group C fixture of the Durand Cup 2022 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Tuesday to confirm their place in the quarterfinals.

