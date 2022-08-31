SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Hyderabad FC sign defender Reagan Singh on loan from Chennaiyin FC

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Hyderabad FC on Wednesday completed the signing of defender, Keisham Reagan Singh on loan from Chennaiyin FC.

A right-back by trait, Reagan has 105 ISL appearances under his belt, playing for the likes of NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC, to add to 48 I-League appearances in his career.

“I am really happy to join Hyderabad FC and to train under coach Monolo is an honour. I think he is the best coach in the country and this is a great challenge for me,” said Reagan, after completing his move.

“I look forward to working and learning as a team and can’t wait to get started,” he added.

The 31-year-old defender joins Manolo Marquez’s side on loan till the end of the 2022-23 season and has already joined the first team in Manipur.

After winning ISL tittle, Hyderabad FC are also having a fine run in the ongoing Durand Cup. They have already advanced into the knockouts with a 100 per cent win record from Group C.

Hyderabad beat NEROCA FC 3-0 in their Group C fixture of the Durand Cup 2022 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Tuesday to confirm their place in the quarterfinals.

