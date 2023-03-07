Hyderabad police have announced closure of all flyovers except three in the city after 10 p.m. on Tuesday in view of ‘Shab-e-barat’, the Muslim holy night.

Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake will also remain closed on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said all flyovers except Greenland’s flyover, PVNR Expressway and Langar House flyover will remain closed. He said that this has been done to regulate traffic and to ensure road safety.

The police official requested citizens to make note of the restriction and use alternative roads for commuting. In case of any travel emergency, citizens can contact traffic police on the helpline number 9010203626.

Devout Muslims pray and keep a wakeful vigil on ‘Shab-e-barat’ to seek forgiveness of Allah. They also visit graveyards to pray for forgiveness for their departed loved ones.

Police have been closing flyovers and the road around Hussain Sagar lake on ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ and ‘Shab-e-barat’ for the last few years. The precautionary measure was taken as some youth were seen driving two-wheelers at a high speed and a few of them also indulging in racing and performing stunts.

Every year, the community elders and religious leaders appeal to youth not to indulge in such acts and observe the sanctity of the holy nights.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made at graveyards in Hyderabad for ‘Shabe-e-barat’. Wakf Board and managing committees of graveyards undertook cleaning and also arranged lighting to enable people visiting graveyards.

