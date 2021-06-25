Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday launched second construction and demolition recycling facility in Hyderabad.

Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated the plant at Fathullaguda in Hayathnagar.

This facility is the first of its kind which uses wet processing technology to minimise dust pollution.

The plant can process up to 500 tonnes per day (TPD) of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste with a specialised segregation system, debris handling system, multiple screening systems, material washing, sand washing, and water management system.

One of the largest facilities in south India, it will operate under a public-private partnership model with the GHMC. Various recycled products from the C&D waste generated at this facility are utilised for non-structural purposes such as footpaths, road sub-base, etc.

About 15.26 lakh tonnes of C&D waste has been collected from April 2018, with 7.97 lakh tonnes collected at the Jeedimetla facility and 5.38 lakh tonnes collected at Fathullaguda.

Rama Rao urged builders to make sure that the construction and demolition waste is not thrown out in the open and is transported to this plant. The GHMC officials will hold meetings in this regard with builders’ associations and other stakeholders.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, noted that Hyderabad is the first city in south India to have the second construction and demolition facility. “We will soon have two more C&D plants coming up in the other locations of the city to cover the entire city with a capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day. It is happy to note that almost all of the waste received at this plant and the earlier constructed plant is converting the debris into good quality construction material,” he said.

He also announced toll-free number (18001201159) for pick and drop of the C&D waste which will be managed by GHMC. He appreciated the efforts made by Ramky Enviro in driving this initiative to maintain clean and green, environment-friendly, and pollution-free city.

The minister said due to the GHMC’s efforts, the waste collected in GHMC limits had increased from 3,500 TPD to 7,000 TPD. The number of transfer stations has also increased from 70 to 100.

“In Hyderabad, we are generating wealth out of waste. A 20 MW waste-to-energy plant has also been set up and another such plant with 28 MW capacity will soon come up,” KTR said.

“Rapid urbanisation coupled with the unprecedented growth of cities and towns in the last two decades led to the generation of a lot of C&D waste. Construction and Demolition Waste Management has been our focus in line with our sustainable goals. We are delighted to partner with GHMC to launch the 2nd Construction and Demolition Recycling Facility in Hyderabad,” Ramky Enviro Engineers MD & CEO Goutham Reddy said.

“It is a challenging task to manage C&D waste. The waste material generated during the construction, renovation, and demolition of buildings, roads, and bridges is complex. We have used innovative Wet Process technology to manage the pollution. Ramky is proud to be part of this project which is capable of recycling more than 95 per cent of the incoming debris,” he added.

