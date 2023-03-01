HEALTHINDIA

Hyderabad man dies while playing badminton

NewsWire
0
0

In yet another incident, a man died of suspected cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Hyderabad, officials said.

The man, identified as Shyam Yadav, 38, collapsed and died on the badminton court while playing the game at Jayashankar Indoor Stadium Lalapet late on Tuesday evening.

Yadav, a private company employee, used to regularly play badminton at the indoor stadium after returning from office. On Tuesday, he collapsed while playing a game with some friends. They rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

This is the fourth such incident in Telangana in 10 days. CCTV footage of these incidents have gone viral on social media. Visuals of young men collapsing while working out in the gym or dancing during the wedding or playing games have shocked people.

On February 25, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative in Nirmal district.

Mutyam, a native of Maharashtra, was dancing at the wedding reception of a relative in Pardi Avillage of Kubeer mandal of Nirmal.

A 24-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 22.

On February 20, a man collapsed and died during a Haldi ceremony as part of the wedding of his relative in Hyderabad. The40-year-old man was applying turmeric to the groom when he suddenly collapsed and died before he could be taken to a hospital.

20230301-195404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 64K ABHA Health IDs, 17K PMJAY Golden Cards issued on...

    Shanghai residents’ average life expectancy reaches 84 years

    Covid victim’s wife alleges molestation, O2 scams in Bihar hospitals

    K’taka health officer suspended for vaccinating minister at his home