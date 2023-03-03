INDIA

Hyderabad: Man flung into air after being hit by speeding car

NewsWire
0
0

A pedestrian was critically injured after a speeding car hit him, tossing him into the air before he crashed to the ground about 20 feet away.

While the accident occurred in Nagole on Thursday, its CCTV footage went viral on social media on Friday.

Jai Kumar (50), an employee with a real estate company, was walking towards his office with his eyes on his mobile phone. Seconds later, he was shocked on noticing that a car was racing towards him from the opposite direction.

Before the man could react, the speeding vehicle hit him. He fell on the bonnet and then flung into the air. The vehicle then hit a roadside pole as Jai Kumar fell on the road about 20 feet away. He sustained injuries but was lucky not to get crushed under the wheels or between the car and the pole.

The woman who was driving the car took Jai Kumar to hospital.

The police said they have not registered any complaint.

20230303-171202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Policeman killed in militant attack in J&K’s Kulgam

    IANS Cvoter Snap Poll: Public mood changes on bulldozer issue, majority...

    Manish Malhotra opens India Couture Week 2021

    Over 10K applications received for Mamata’s Student Credit Card scheme