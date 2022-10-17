INDIA

Hyderabad man kills wife & two kids, hangs self

In a shocking incident, a man murdered his wife and two children before committing suicide in Hyderabad.

The bodies were found at their house in Papireddy colony in Chandanagar area on Monday after police broke open the door following complaints by the neighbours about foul smell.

Bodies of Nagaraju, his wife Sujata and children Sidappa (11) and Ramyasri (7) were found lying in the house.

The police suspect that the incident occurred on Friday. Nagaraju attacked his wife and children with a scissor used for tailors and after killing them hanged himself.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted for autopsy. A case was registered at Chandanagar Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Originally hailing from Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district, Nagaraju was living in Hyderabad for the last few years and was working as a salesman.

Family members of Nagaraju said he used to frequently fight with his wife. They suspect that he resorted to the heinous act during a quarrel with Sujata on Friday night.

Since the house was locked for the last three days and foul smell was also emanating, neighbours grew suspicious and informed the police.

A police officer said they were investigating the case from all angles. They were also trying to find out if Nagaraju had any mental issues or if he had any suspicion about his wife.

According to local residents, Sujata was doing tailoring work and also used to lend money on interest. They said the family did not appear to have any financial problems but Nagaraju was not treating her well.

