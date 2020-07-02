Hyderabad man, who killed two sisters, found hanging

Hyderabad, July 2 (IANS) A man, who murdered his two sisters and injured the third in the old city of Hyderabad on Monday, has committed suicide, police said.

Ahmed Bin Salam Baa Ismail (27) was found hanging at his residence in Salala under the limits of Chandrayangutta police station late on Wednesday.

The police found the body in decomposed state and it is suspected that he hanged himself after committing the crime.

Police entered his house after receiving information from local residents that his motorbike was parked near the rear entrance and found the man hanging.

It was in the same house, the accused had killed his two sisters by stabbing them. While Razia Begum (35) died on the spot, Zakira Begum (45) succumbed to injuries on way to hospital.

After committing this crime, the accused went to the house of his younger sister Noora Begum (30) in Nabeel Colony, one kilometre away from Salala, and attacked her with the same dagger.

When her husband Omer Ba Hassan, 36, came to her rescue, he also stabbed him. Both were critically injured and were admitted to hospital.

The accused escaped from the spot. Police suspect that the property dispute could be the reason behind the murders.

As scenes of crime fall under limits of Hyderabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, separate teams were formed to arrest the accused.

He, however, is believed to have entered his house the same night by scaling the wall in the backyard despite the deployment of a police team there. “We are investigating the case from all angles,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police M. A. Majid.

Ahmed Bin Salam was arrested in March 2019 on charges of murdering his wife Fatima Sadi at his house in Salala. He was released on bail this year.

