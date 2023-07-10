INDIA

Hyderabad medico kills self by cutting his private part

NewsWire
0
0

A MBBS second-year student killed himself by cutting his penis in Hyderabad, police said.

Dikshit Reddy (21) resorted to the extreme step on Sunday night at his house in Papireddy Nagar in Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Reddy was found in a pool of blood by his family members on their return. As there was no response to the repeated knocks on the doors, the family members opened the window and found him lying in a pool of blood. They immediately alerted the police. The medical staff which rushed along with an ambulance found him dead.

Police said the youth cut his penis with a knife which led to the loss of blood and his death. His body was shifted for autopsy.

Reddy was a student of MBBS second-year at Gandhi Medical College in Secunderabad. Hailing from a village in Warangal district, the youth’s parents had migrated to Hyderabad two decades ago.

The family members of Reddy told police that he had some mental issues and in the past too he had attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills. He was said to be depressed over health problems.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

2023071036872

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RBI directs credit information companies to appoint internal ombudsman

    Modi speaks to Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, discusses G20 issues, offers support for...

    Smart home devices market declines further, slump to last into 2024

    Hyundai India Couture Week from July 25 to August 2 in...