Hyderabad Metro’s ticketing staff go on strike

A section of ticketing staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail on Tuesday went on strike to demand a hike in salaries and better working conditions.

The employees who work at ticket counters at 27 metro stations on L. B. Nagar-Miyapur corridor staged a protest over their demands by holding a sit-in near metro stations.

The protestors said that they have been facing hardships for some time due to non-payment of salaries. They also claimed that officials were not addressing their grievances with regard to the working conditions.

The ticketing employees said that they were facing difficulties as relievers were not attending to duties on time and the officials concerned were not responding. They also claimed that they were not even being given time for lunch.

They made it clear that they will not resume duties till their salaries are enhanced. They sought a clear assurance from the contract agency. The employees demanded intervention by the higher-ups to do justice.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has stated that train operations are running on time and sufficient manpower is available.

“Few ticketing staff under a contracting agency have connived and abstained from work today with the purpose to disrupt train operations, causing passenger inconvenience. They are also spreading rumours and misinformation out of vested interest. Their claims are false and their actions are highly against public interest, which will call for stern action by the HMR management,” the HMR management said in a statement.

“The management ensures that due facilities and benefits are given to staff, however, they will be discussing with them to learn more. Train operations are running on time and sufficient manpower is available,” it added.

