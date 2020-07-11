Hyderabad MP urges people to undergo COVID-19 test

Hyderabad, July 11 (IANS) AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday underwent a COVID-19 test to create public awareness in his constituency about the need to undergo the test.

He visited the Government Nizamia General Hospital near the historic Charminar to give his samples for testing.

“Got my antigen & RT PCR tests done for COVID-19 today. My antigen test results were negative, Alhamdulilah. There are 30 odd centres in the South of Hyderabad where antigen testing is being conducted, I encourage all of you to not hesitate & get tested,” he later tweeted.

The MP had also visited the hospital also known as the Charminar Unani Hospital on Thursday to take stock of the situation. He had also visited King Kothi and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospitals where COVID-19 tests are being done.

Owaisi also spoke to Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender and urged him to increase RT PCR testing in each centre to at least 1000 a day.

He appealed to the government to make Charminar Unani a first referral hospital to ensure that COVID-19 patients have better access to healthcare.

The MP urged the minister to give wide publicity to free testing to encourage the public to get themselves tested. “Currently testing is mostly limited to primary contacts of patients. There is an urgent need to expand the net & ensure proactive testing by all.”

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president also urged people especially those with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, cardiac, cancer and dialysis patients to get tested at the earliest saying testing will ensure their uninterrupted access to medical care.

Owaisi stated that ‘hysterical and untruthful’ stories about COVID-19 Government Hospitals in Telangana are creating a false picture in the minds of many and preventing them from seeking timely treatment. He said this was very unfair to the excellent frontline staff of these hospitals.

Greater Hyderabad has been witnessing a surge in COVID cases for more than a month.

It accounts for more than 70 per cent of the 32,224 cases recorded in the state till July 10.

