Hyderabad now houses largest global ops of US-based Ryan

Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS) Ryan, the US-based leading global tax services and software provider, on Tuesday announced the opening of its second facility in Hyderabad and plans to have an integrated campus by almost doubling the headcount to 900.

“Our operations in Hyderabad have now become the largest globally. It has surpassed our operations in Dallas, Texas, headquarters,” Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan said here.

Ryan, which invested around $3 million over the last few years to expand its operation in Hyderabad, opened its second facility of 19,000 square feet, located in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City.

He said the second facility, which can seat an additional 200 employees, will be sufficient to meet the requirements for the next 18 months. It plans to have a larger centralised location in the city to bring together all team members.

“We have continued plans to invest in Hyderabad. We have already made significant investment in technology and committed to make additional investments to make sure that our operations here are fully technology-enabled,” he said.

Hyderabad, which is one of the two major service centres globally, supports all aspects of Ryan’s business. “The work our India team performs moved from back-office operations in 2013 to sophisticated high level frontline client service work by 2019,” he said.

Stating that India operations are critical to the success of Ryan, he said the company expects India to grow as technology hub for Ryan as it accelerates its efforts to enable all business services through technology.

Brint Ryan said the large diverse talent pool offered by Hyderabad made the company locate its India centre here.

The company, which had a 166-member team in Hyderabad in 2013, increased it to 522 by the end of 2019. With current hiring plans, the headcount is expected to go up to 580 by the end of 2020.

Ryan, which is the largest firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes, has 15,000 clients and 2,700 employees in 50 countries. Its revenues for 2019 were just little under $600 million. Its services resulted in estimated $2.5 billion annual tax savings for its clients.

Though Ryan does not provide frontline services to Indian clients, he said they were looking at that possibility.

