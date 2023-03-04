INDIA

Hyderabad police reconstruct crime scene in macabre murder case

Hyderabad police reconstructed the crime scene in the case relating to the macabre killing of a youth by his friend over a girl.

The police took accused P. Hari Hara Krishna to the crime scene early on Saturday to gather all the details related to the incident.

Krishna allegedly beheaded his friend N. Naveen (21), an engineering student, ripped out his heart and chopped off his private parts and fingers.

The gruesome crime was committed at Pedda Amberpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on February 17-18 but came to light on February 22 when accused Krishna surrendered before police.

The accused resorted to the macabre act as the victim was allegedly harassing his girlfriend, who was previously in a relationship with the victim.

For a second consecutive day on Saturday, the police grilled Krishna to find out if anyone else is also involved in the murder and also if the motive of the crime was only to revenge the alleged harrasment of the girl by the victim.

Police investigation revealed that Krishna and Naveen were classmates in their college days in Dilsukhnagar. During that time, Naveen was in love with a girl but they later drifted apart due to some differences.

The girl subsequently grew close to Krishna and they have been in a relationship for some time. Naveen allegedly started making calls and texting the girl and she told Krishna about this.

An angry Krishna hatched a plan to kill Naveen. The accused invited him for a get-together on February 17 at his house in Dilsukhnagar. Later, Krishna offered to drop Naveen at his college hostel at Narketpally in Nalgonda district. Enroute, the accused consumed liquor and purchased a knife. In the early hours of February 18, Krishna strangled Naveen to death with a rope after picking up an argument.

Not stopping at killing the victim, Krishna chopped off his head, cut the stomach open and ripped off his heart. The accused also chopped off the victim’s private parts, fingers and threw them aside, a police officer said.

Naveen’s family had lodged a missing complaint with the police. As part of the investigations, police were questioning Krisha’s family.

However, the murder came to light only after the accused turned himself in before Abdullapurmet police station under Rachakonda police commissionerate.

Naveen (22), was a tribal student of Mahatma Gandhi Engineering College, Nalgonda. His family members staged a protest outside the police station demanding justice.

Police arrested Krishna on charges of murder and wiping out evidence. He has also been booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

