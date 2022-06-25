Police have set up check posts across Hyderabad to stop entry of cattle illegally into the city in view of Bakrid.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said on Saturday that the check-posts will be manned round the clock by a team comprising officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, the local police, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda have asked the GHMC to setup more animal shelters with adequate feed and water to quickly accommodate the seized cattle.

Anand also issued a stern warning against self-styled groups and individuals taking law into their hands in the name of protecting animals. “If anyone has information about illegal transport of cattle, then it should be brought to the notice of the officials,” he said.

In view of the festival to be celebrated on July 10, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner heldA aA coordination meeting. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat, Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, and senior officials from the GHMC, the Transport and Animal Husbandry Departments discussed in detail about all aspects of the illegal transport of cattle during this season.

In view of the recent confrontations between different groups at several places in city and the bordering districts, and the ban on slaughtering in other states, police officers sensitised the other government department officials about the network of the cattle suppliers, transporters, receivers and slaughter houses to enable them aware of the overall situation and repercussions on law and order and public sentiment.

South Zone DCP made a detailed presentation on the modus operandi of various groups, including cattle suppliers, mediators, drivers, pilots, informants, buyers involved in the cattle and transporters who have their links and contacts in many neighbouring states of Telangana. He apprised the attendees about the bypass methods, the unexposed economic activity and trade happening in the dark side often driving the parties to attack one another to remain dominant among their peers and the activities of the counterparts, that is vigilantes and other NGOs.

The Animal Husbandry officials assured that veterinary doctors will also liaise with police officers, and other government departments and provide assistance round the clock at the checkposts. “All our officers were briefed on the prevailing Acts aimed at animal safety and other circulars,” said Anjalappa, Joint director, Animal Husbandry Department.

In response to the query on animal remains during the festival, GHMC officials assured that sanitisation teams will be pressed into service to clear them off the roads, ponds and open drains. Emergency vehicles, and GHMC vet teams will also be on stand-by.

20220625-181801