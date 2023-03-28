Tension prevailed at YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila’s residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday when police prevented her from leaving for Osmania Hospital for a visit to know the problems faced by patients.

Scuffle broke out between Sharmila’s supporters and the police and in the melee she fell down.

Police had shut the gates of Sharmila’s Lotus Pond residence to stop her from leaving for the hospital.

YSRTP said its leader wanted to conduct ‘Janata Raid’ at Osmania Hospital to know the plight of patients and pathetic facilities. She questioned the police action in stopping her and YSRTP workers.

Later, Sharmila sat on a dharna outside her house. Talking to the media persons she appealed to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to take cognizance of what she called tyranny of KCR government in Telangana.

She said that democracy had been given a silent burial in the state, and the voices of dissent and protest were brutally crushed and silenced by KCR. She requested them to intervene immediately.

“It is once again proved that the state is severely reeling under the dictatorship and tyranny of KCR who is in turn afraid of the growing response to YSRTP. He has failed the state in every aspect and his promises today have no value as they are all fake,” she said.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, stated that Osmania Hospital is the most important healthcare facility in the state, but is crumbling under its own weight, government’s apathy, and failing standards and values.

“We tried to carry out the Janata Raid where we wanted to interact with patients and understand their problems. It is shocking and highly deplorable that we had to be stopped, breaching our fundamental rights and freedom. What crime have we committed? Why am I repeatedly targeted?,” she asked.

The YSRTP leader wanted to know where the promised towers and new facilities in Osmania Hospital were. “Where was the promised Rs 200-crore proposal on the improvisation and expansion of the hospital? Don’t we have the right to question the BRS government on behalf of the people? If we do, we are arrested and house arrested. The opposition and other protesting voices are consistently targeted and muzzled while they don’t bother about the fact that patients don’t receive proper treatment at these hospitals.”

