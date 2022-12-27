Hyderabad police have summoned Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly making derogatory videos against Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The cybercrime police served him notice under section 41 (A) Criminal Procedure Code, directing him to appear before them on December 30 with his explanation.

“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice, can render you liable for arrest under section 41 A (3) and (4) of Cr.P.C,” reads the notice.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Vice President Mallu Ravi received the notice on behalf of Sunil.

According to the notice, on a complaint by R. Samrat, a case was registered on November 24 under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Sections 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).

The notice was issued two weeks after the police raided the war room of the Congress at Madhapur and detained three persons.

Police, which seized laptops, CPUs and mobile phones during the raid, said the accused were making derogatory posts on social media in the names of ‘Telangana galam’ and ‘Apanna Hastam’.

A police officer had said that Sunil will be included as prime accused. He was reported absconding.

The police action evoked strong reaction from the opposition party, which termed the raid on democracy. The party organised state-wide protests against the raid.

