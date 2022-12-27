INDIA

Hyderabad police summons Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu

NewsWire
0
0

Hyderabad police have summoned Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly making derogatory videos against Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The cybercrime police served him notice under section 41 (A) Criminal Procedure Code, directing him to appear before them on December 30 with his explanation.

“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice, can render you liable for arrest under section 41 A (3) and (4) of Cr.P.C,” reads the notice.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Vice President Mallu Ravi received the notice on behalf of Sunil.

According to the notice, on a complaint by R. Samrat, a case was registered on November 24 under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Sections 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).

The notice was issued two weeks after the police raided the war room of the Congress at Madhapur and detained three persons.

Police, which seized laptops, CPUs and mobile phones during the raid, said the accused were making derogatory posts on social media in the names of ‘Telangana galam’ and ‘Apanna Hastam’.

A police officer had said that Sunil will be included as prime accused. He was reported absconding.

The police action evoked strong reaction from the opposition party, which termed the raid on democracy. The party organised state-wide protests against the raid.

20221227-204407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chandigarh civic polls: AAP pips BJP on debut; ruling party’s Mayor...

    Senior nurses in Bengal to play doctors’ role now in rural...

    ‘Everyone should start preparing for 2023 R’than polls under Modi’s leadership’

    Gujarat made up mind to give mandate to AAP: Punjab CM