A teenager killed his friend by pushing him into a well following a fight between them over an issue pertaining to a woman, Hyderabad police said on Tuesday.

More than one-and-a-half month after the body of a youth was found in a well under Golconda police station limits here, the police cracked the case with the arrest of his friend who had intentionally pushed him. Both the victim and the accused were auto trolley drivers.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Mohammed Irfan, who killed Ajju Ali (21) following a fight over a woman with whom Ajju was in a relationship.

According to police, the accused bore a grudge as the victim had refused to allow him to spend a night with the woman.

The body of Ajju Ali was recovered from a well in Golconda on May 11. As his father suspected foul play, the police took up investigation and finally cracked the case.

The investigation revealed that Irfan took Ajju Ali for swimming on May 10 with a plan to kill him. When Ajju was standing on the steps, the accused who was already in the well insisted that he too join him. When Ajju refused, the accused pulled him in and pushed him into the deep water and as a result Ajju drowned.

Two others boys who were in the well and one boy who was standing near the well witnessed the incident but the accused misled them saying that the deceased drowned accidentally and left the spot.

The accused and deceased both used to work as auto trolley drivers with one Nayeem at M.D. Lines. Irfan, who was facing financial problems, had also requested Ajju to help him in getting a passenger auto by providing surety, but the latter had refused.

According to police, the deceased was also into an illicit relationship with a woman at Asif Nagar. On few occasions, the accused had dropped the deceased at her house. The accused also expressed a desire to spend a night with the woman but the deceased refused leading to a quarrel between them. Due to this, the accused bore grudge and decided to eliminate him.

