INDIA

Hyderabad theatre festival to take off with live concert by Amjad Ali Khan

NewsWire
0
0

Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival will begin here on November 16 with a live concert by music maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

A formidable lineup at this year’s five-day festival will be paying tribute to Hyderabadi theatre legend late Qadir Ali Baig.

The festival will feature works of literary giants Manto, Sagar Sarhadi and Satish Alekar and live performances by Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Bollywood’s Ramesh Talwar and Juhi Babbar, IPTA’s Rakesh Bedi and Masood Akhtar, Assam’s Bhageerathi and Baharul Islam, Kolkatta’s Aloke Chakraborty and others.

The festival is scheduled from November 16 to 20 at various iconic venues, including Moazzam Jahi Market courtyard, Taramati Baradari and Radisson Blu Plaza.

The inaugural of the festival will be held at the spectacular Taramati Baradari with Sarod legend Ustad Amjad Ali Khan live in concert, followed by the screening of M.S. Sathyu’s classic film on India’s Partition ‘Garm Hava’ that featured Balraj Sahni and Farooque Shaikh at the restored Prince Moazzam Jahi Courtyard.

The festival this year has plays coinciding with 75 years of India’s independence. Film screening, workshops and panel discussions on various aspects of theatre form a part of the 17th edition of the festival.

Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival is the only Indian arts festival that was conducted live even during the pandemic. Curated by celebrated theatre revivalist and screen actor Mohammad Ali Baig, this flagship theatre festival features who’s who of international theatre and cinema every year.

20221109-111005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hackers steal $80 mn in crypto, platform begs them to return...

    Punjab CM lends shoulder to martyred soldier’s bier

    Gurugram issues advisory as cyber fraud cases increase

    Lip sympathy & little else: Pandits have lost homes and a...