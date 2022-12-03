The University of Hyderabad on Saturday suspended Professor Ravi Ranjan, hours after he was arrested by the police on allegations of trying to sexually assault a foreign student.

The Central university placed Professor Ravi Ranjan of the department of Hindi under suspension with immediate effect.

“The University condemns the incident that occurred involving Prof. Ravi Ranjan, Department of Hindi, and a student on December 02, 2022,” reads a statement from the university.

“Based on the criminal complaint under investigation vide FIR No. IPC 1391/2022 registered under Sections 354 and 354 (A) of the IPC with the Gachibowli Police Station, Prof. Ravi Ranjan is placed under suspension with immediate effect,” it added.

The action came after the university was rocked by the massive protest by students demanding immediate action against the professor.

Police arrested the professor, who will be produced in a court later in the day.

The professor allegedly called the student to his residence near the campus on Friday evening on the pretext of teaching her Hindi and tried to sexually assault her after offering alcohol.

The victim, who is from Thailand and recently joined Masters course, was rushed to the health centre of the university by other students. After the checkup, she lodged a complaint with Gachibowli Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Director of Foreign Exchange Program of the Central university also lodged a complaint.

The police registered a case against the professor under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and took him into custody.

Police recorded the 23-year-old victim’s statement with the help of a translator.

As the news spread about the sexual assault, students gathered outside the main gate of the campus and staged a protest, demanding stringent action against the professor.

