A woman from Hyderabad was beaten to death by her lover in Amroha.

The accused Mohd Shehzad has been arrested.

The woman’s body with a battered head was found at a security agency office in Amroha district three days ago.

Mohd Shehzad, 36, runs a paint shop in Amroha. He had befriended the woman on social media earlier this year.

As the friendship turned into love, the woman expressed her wish to meet Shehzad, and he asked her to visit Uttar Pradesh.

Salma then travelled all the way from Hyderabad to meet Shehzad for the first time on November 8.

According to police, a lovestruck Salma asked Shehzad to marry her but he refused. A heated argument ensued between the two and an infuriated Shehzad struck her head with a brick and later choked her to death. He left the body at the office of a security agency next to his paint shop.

Amroha SP, Aditya Langeh, said, “We found the woman’s body dumped inside an office on November 9. After identifying her with the help of an ID card (found on her), cops also recovered a mobile from the site. Two persons, including the accused, were detained. Following questioning, the man said that he came in contact with the woman on Facebook. She came to Gajraula to meet him at the paint shop and was battered to death after a quarrel.”

The SP further said, “A case of criminal conspiracy and murder has been registered against the accused, who is an alcoholic and his wife divorced him a few years ago. We have informed police in Hyderabad about the incident. The woman’s family are now on their way to Amroha.”

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

