Two bridges across Musi river in Hyderabad were closed for traffic on Wednesday as flood water was overflowing them.

With the Musi in spate due to heavy inflows from upstream and discharge of flood water from twin reservoirs on the outskirts, traffic police closed Moosarambagh causeway and Chaderghat old bridge.

Traffic police erected barricades on both sides of the bridges, leading to huge traffic jam in Chaderghat, Malakpet, Moosarambagh and adjoining areas.

The traffic between Amberpet and Malakpet came to a halt while the movement of vehicles between Chaderghat and Malakpet was badly affected.

The usually busy bridges were completely flooded with river flowing over them. Residential areas close to river banks were also inundated. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) shifted the affected people to relief camps.

The river, which passes through the city, has been in spate since Tuesday due to massive inflows following heavy rains in upstream and catchment areas.

Twin reservoirs Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar continued to receive massive inflows due to heavy rains in Vikarabad and Chevella.

The inflows at Osman Sagar (Gandipet) increased to 8,000 cusecs. Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has opened 13 gates up to six feet to release 8,281 cusecs of water in Musi river. The water level in Gandipet was 1,789.10 feet on Wednesday morning against Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790 feet.

Himayat Sagar was also receiving 10,000 cusecs inflow. The officials opened eight gates to release 10,700 cusecs of water into the river. The water level in this reservoir stood at 1762.70 feet against FTL 1763.50 feet.

