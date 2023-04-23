With the inauguration of the new secretariat building of Telangana, a new landmark will be unveiled in Hyderabad on April 30.

The imposing building of the Secretariat, the nerve centre of the state’s administration, has come up near the picturesque Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the complex named after chief architect of the Indian Constitution B. R. Ambedkar.

The stunningly beautiful photographs of the new complex, including its breathtaking interiors, have gone viral on social media.

Chief Minister KCR’s daughter and legislator K. Kavitha on Sunday shared some pictures of the building including the main entrance, opulent corridors and dazzling meeting halls.

“On April 30, our State will have a new state of art structure & the upcoming centre stage of state’s progress – Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat. It is the vision of CM KCR Garu to make progress, development & growth synonymous to the very being of Telangana & our people,” wrote Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council.

The sprawling new structure on the banks of Hussian Sagar is not just a seat of power but is also a unique architectural attraction. The design depicts the Deccan-Kakatiya architecture and culture expressing Telangana’s quintessence.

The government says the complex has been built with all the Indian Green Building Council norms, meeting the stipulations of fire safety, disaster management and other mandatory regulations.

Two days ago Finance Minister T. Harish Rao had also shared on Twitter some breathtaking pictures of the complex captured from Hussain Sagar.

“We shape our buildings; thereafter, our buildings shape us,” Harish Rao quoted Winston Churchill

The new Secretariat complex, which houses the offices of the chief minister, ministers, chief secretary and all other secretaries and heads of departments, is a seven-storey structure with a built-up area of 7 lakh square feet and equipped with all modern facilities. It has been constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 650 crore.

The building, termed as a symbol of the state’s progress, boasts off two massive domes. National emblem atop one of the domes has taken the building to its planned height of 278 feet.

The BRS government says the Secretariat building would reflect the pride of Telangana and would stand as a role model for other states.

He described the new complex as a result of the sacrifices made by martyrs who gave their life for the cause of Telangana.

It is one of the three landmarks which are set to add attraction to the area around Hussain Sagar.

On April 14, the chief minister unveiled a 125-feet statue of Dr Ambedkar close to the new Secretariat.

While Buddha’s statue in the lake has been the city’s pride for over three decades, Ambedkar’s bronze statue installed near the banks of the lake added attraction to tourists who throng the area every day.

Another landmark Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial is also nearing completion.

With an area of 3 lakh square feet, the Martyrs’ Memorial is shaped like a lamp with light to pay tributes to those who laid down their lives for statehood to Telangana. The first floor will have a photo gallery, museum, and art gallery, while the second and third floors will house a convention centre and restaurants, respectively.

