Hymns in temples

Just because Mississauga allowed mosques to broadcast earlier, Hindu temples are now asking for hymns ostensibly for the community. No one will hear the hymns except for the stray passersby and cars if they are halted. Otherwise the hymns will be lost and with it, prestige of the community. This does not reflect on a mature community that is above the fray.
Kuldeep, Mississauga
Your opinion counts! Guidelines: All letters to the editor are welcome and will be considered for publication or posting online. You may email to editor@canindia.com; mail letters to 478 Dundas Street West, P.O. Box 30003, Oakville ON L6H 7L8 or fax letters to 905-673-6636. Letters should be timely, addressed to the editor and signed including letter writer’s city and province/state. The word limit is 400 words. We reserve the right to edit and/or trim letters when necessary.ANONYMOUS LETTERS WILL NOT BE PUBLISHED.