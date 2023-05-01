INDIASCI-TECH

Hype launches generative AI-powered e-commerce SaaS

NewsWire
0
0

Homegrown startup Hype on Monday announced the launch of its generative AI e-commerce software-as-a-service (SaaS), designed to revolutionise the way merchants create, optimise, and manage their online stores.

The company said the service will enable merchants to build high-converting, creative, and performance-driven online stores in seconds by combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with intuitive design.

“Our platform is designed to remove barriers to entry for new merchants and help existing merchants scale their businesses faster than ever before,” Faraz Naqvi, CEO of Hype, said in a statement.

The platform also boasts a state-of-the-art auto-update feature that provides merchants with deep, actionable analytics on their store’s performance.

According to the company, its AI system presents insights and suggestions to improve vital metrics such as click-through rates, average order value, and more.

With just one click, merchants can approve these AI-generated suggestions, allowing Hype to automatically update the store’s UI/UX or install performance-enhancing features without any human intervention or development time.

“Our platform is built on an advanced AI and machine learning framework that continually learns and adapts to each store’s unique data patterns. By harnessing the power of big data, Hype’s AI is able to create highly targeted, data-driven optimisations, ensuring merchants stay ahead in the competitive e-commerce landscape,” Hasan Ali Naqvi, CTO of Hype, said in a statement.

The company also mentioned that its innovative approach to e-commerce is expected to attract a wide range of merchants, from small businesses and startups to established brands looking to optimise their online presence.

20230501-132802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, US, Brazil to work together for Global Biofuels Alliance

    Snapchat testing community-building ‘Spotlight Replies’ for creators

    Spiralling prices evidence of BJP’s incompetence: Shivakumar

    Our focus is to further improve connectivity across India, says PM