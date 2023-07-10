Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday launched Hyundai Exter in what is billed as India’s most affordable SUV with introductory prices start from Rs 6 lakh and go up to Rs 10 lakh for the top-spec trim (all prices ex-showroom, India).

The Exter SUV, already unveiled digitally by Hyundai, will be a direct rival to the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

For its price, it will also see competition from lower variants of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in the small SUV segment.

Despite its small proportions, the Exter comes packed with several features, some of them being segment-first.

The bookings for the SUV have already started.

Designed to redefine benchmark in its segment. Hyundai Exter has been developed to reflect the tenets of unique exteriors, spacious interiors, advanced safety & technology and exceptional performance.

At the launch, HMIL’s MD & CEO Unsoo Kim said: “Hyundai Motor India has always created new benchmarks in the industry with its revolutionary products & technologies. Yet again, with Exter, we are proud to introduce an SUV that embodies Hyundai’s commitment to innovative design, intelligent technology and exceptional performance.”

As per the company, Exter features a progressive and unique SUV design showcasing Hyundai’s design identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ that is sure to turn heads on the road with its striking and innovative exterior design, characterised by a modern front, dynamic side and sporty rear design.

Eexter reflects the company’s vision to develop an SUV that boasts advanced technology, Hyundai’s SUV DNA and robust driving capability, it said.

The SUV also boasts of segment best wheelbase that encapsulates the lavishness of spacious interiors for a capacious mobility experience, while establishing a new segment benchmark with over 40 advanced safety features & 26 standard safety features across all trims.

It sets a new standard with 6 Airbags that will be offered across all trims as regular fitment, the company said.

Available with 3 powertrain options – 1.2 l Kappa petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) with choice of 5-speed MT & Smart Auto AMT and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol and CNG with 5-speed MT, it is available in 6 monotone and 3 dual tone exterior colour options including 2 new & exclusive colours – Ranger Khaki, and Cosmic Blue which is also available with dual tone colour options. The interiors are available in three colours – Light Sage, Cosmic Blue, and Silver.

