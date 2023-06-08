BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Hyundai, Kia sued over car thefts that went viral on TikTok in US

NewsWire
0
0

Automaker Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia have now faced a new lawsuit from New York City in the US, following a large number of vehicle thefts that went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms in recent years.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York claimed in its lawsuit that the automakers were negligent in failing to include anti-theft devices in their vehicles, which would have made them much more difficult to steal, reports The Verge.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the so-called “Kia Challenge” has led to hundreds of car thefts nationwide, including at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities.

A group of thieves known as the “Kia Boys” would post instructional videos on YouTube and TikTok about how to steal Kia vehicles. The videos showed how to bypass the vehicles’ security systems using tools as simple as a USB cable.

In September last year, Hyundai and Kia have been sued in the US for a defect in their cars that was exposed in a TikTok challenge, which resulted in vehicle thefts soaring across the country.

A class-action lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Orange County, California, alleging that Kias built between 2011 and 2021 and Hyundai cars built from 2015 to 2021 were “deliberately” built without “engine immobilisers”.

The challenge arrived on TikTok first and then on YouTube in July last year, and police in several cities in the US reported a serious rise in car thefts.

Last month, both automakers agreed to a $200 million settlement to resolve class-action litigation with owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilising anti-theft devices, or the so-called “Kia Challenge”.

20230608-175601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SpiceJet gets breather as SC stays Madras HC’s winding up order...

    Fears for London’s future as companies shift to Wall Street

    Consumer courts can direct refund with interest for delay in apartment...

    Reliance Jio partners Meta, Google, Microsoft, Intel to roll out 5G...