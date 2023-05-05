BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Hyundai leapfrogs in customer safety by standardising 3-point seatbelt, safety reminder for all seats across lineup

NewsWire
0
1

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), Indias first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, announced the standardisation of 3-point seatbelt and seat belt reminder for all seats across its entire model lineup.

Commenting on the same, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said: “Customer safety is our utmost priority and we have been the forerunners in standardisation of safety features. At Hyundai, we are committed to consistently elevate the safety standards of our product line-up and thus, in-sync with Indian government’s direction, we have upgraded our full range model line-up with 3-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminder for all seats as standard offering.

“We firmly believe that Safety feature standardisation will offer superior protection for our customers.”

20230505-123801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Discussions on India’s G20 priorities conclude on Day 3 of 1st...

    Sensex shed major gains after reclaiming 50,000

    Realty developer in Gurugram offering pre-leased shops on affordable terms

    RBI, Bank Indonesia to cooperate against money laundering, terror financing