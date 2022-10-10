BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Hyundai Mobis, Swiss firm to promote in-vehicle infotainment system

NewsWire
0
0

Hyundai Mobis, South Korea’s leading auto parts maker, said on Monday it will promote an advanced in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system jointly developed with a Swiss company for next-generation vehicles.

Hyundai Mobis and Luxoft are “at the final stage” of developing the IVI platform for future vehicles and will introduce it at the International Suppliers Fair to be held in Germany on October 11, Hyundai Mobis said in a statement.

The two companies’ IVI platform, named Mobis Infotainment System (MIS), can fully control six displays — digital cluster, augmented reality heads-up display, center stack display and three displays for passenger seats, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai Mobis said it will promote the MIS platform in global markets and seek opportunities to sell it to multinational carmakers.

Hyundai Mobis is a core affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which also has Hyundai Motor and Kia under its wing. Hyundai Mobis owns a 21.43 per cent stake in Hyundai Motor.

In the January-June period, the company obtained $2.57 billion worth of parts orders from global carmakers, except for its captive buyers Hyundai Motor and Kia.

Hyundai Mobis earns about 90 per cent of its sales from Hyundai Motor and Kia, with 10 percent coming from other carmakers.

20221010-124406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RBI announce Rs 35K cr G-sec Acquisition Programme

    Meta agrees to stop algorithmic discrimination in housing ads

    ChrysCapital announces investment in Corona Remedies

    Adani Power to acquire DB Power for Rs 7,000 cr