It is Happy New Year for two senior officials of Hyundai Motor India Ltd as the company has elevated them.

According to Hyundai Motor India, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) has been elevated as Chief Operating Officer (COO) overseeing Sales, Marketing, Service & Product Strategy.

Similarly, Gopala Krishnan CS, Vice President (Production) has been elevated as Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing Production, Quality Management and Supply Chain, the company said.

In addition to their new elevated roles, Garg and Krishnan will continue to serve as Wholetime Directors on the company Board.

The elevations are effective from January 1, 2023.

