Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the countrys first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, has ushered in a reimagined and co-created role based organisation structure to augment its vision ‘Progress for Humanity.

The industry-inspiring organisational transformation is aimed to make Hyundai Motor India future ready with leaner responsibility levels, fostering agile work networks, establishing avenues to exhibit talent and progress through fluidic career streams, aiding in immersive learning thus setting the stage for employees to evolve on their journey to professional excellence.

Commenting on the milestone transformation, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said: “True to Hyundai’s pioneering spirit, the Role Based Organization is envisaged to make Hyundai Motor India smarter and future ready. Every Hyundai-an is supported through this transformation to realize his or her fullest potential through agile experiences, immersive learning and accelerated development opportunities. This affirms our belief in a future with infinite possibilities and helps charter our course, ensuring Progress for Humanity.”

The end-to-end ‘Employee-First’ transformational exercise was completed in record time with strategic inputs and support from Deloitte India.

“We take great pride in our collaboration with Hyundai for this leadership development and people transformation initiative on setting up a role based organization. Deloitte is actively supporting organisations across various sectors as they embark on transformative initiatives to navigate the dynamic business environment. Automotive industry, in particular, is known for its rapid evolution, and it has been a great opportunity to work with Hyundai, who are at the forefront of advancing their products, systems, and people processes,” said Sathish Gopalaiah, President — Consulting, Deloitte South Asia.

