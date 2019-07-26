Hyundai Motor India’s July sales down by 3.8%

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) here on Thursday reported a 3.8 per cent decline in sales for July. Sales during the month under review declined to 57,310 units from 59,590 units in July 2018.

Similarly, the company’s domestic sales in July edged lower by 10 per cent to 39,010 units from 43,481 units sold during the same month in 2018.

However, exports went up by 13.6 per cent to 18,300 units from 16,109 units in July 2018.

–IANS

