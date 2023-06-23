BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Hyundai Motor to launch SUV Exter in July

Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd will launch its new sport utility vehicle (SUV) Exter next month.

According to Hyundai Motor, the company began production of Exter at its plant near Chennai on Friday.

“The all-new Hyundai EXTER is scheduled for a launch on July 10, 2023,” the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the start of production of Exter Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO said, “With the Hyundai EXTER we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMIL’s (Hyundai Motor India Ltd) position as a full range SUV manufacturer.”

