Hyundai unveils Genesis GV80 Coupe concept car in New York

South Korea’s largest carmaker Hyundai Motor has unveiled the Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept at its exhibition hall Genesis House New York, the company said on Tuesday.

Inspired by the X Speedium Coupe Concept unveiled in New York last year, the GV80 Coupe Concept combines the practicality of a lifestyle-oriented SUV with the dynamism of a sports car, Hyundai said in a statement.

The four-passenger SUV serves as a statement of intent for the future, hinting toward more emotional and performance-oriented models under the Genesis brand, it said, reports Yonhap news agency.

“It emphasizes the duality of the Genesis brand by showcasing the antagonistic character that lives within the Athletic and Elegance parameters of Genesis’ design philosophy,” Hyundai Motor Group’s Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke said in the statement.

The GV80 Coupe Concept’s front fascia sports the double G-Matrix patterned crest grille surrounded by quad lights. Genesis’ rear-wheel-drive platform provides the basis for the coupe concept’s long hood and generous dash-to-axle proportions, it said.

The five-spoke forged aluminum wheels and the carbon fiber roof emphasize the vehicle’s sporty character.

On the interior side, the three-spoke steering wheel emphasizes the sportiness of the coupe concept, while four bucket seats provide increased body support while cornering.

Hyundai’s independent Genesis brand aims to complete its lineup with eight hydrogen and battery models by 2030, and aims to sell 400,000 units a year in global markets.

The Genesis lineup is composed of the GV80 and GV70 SUVs, as well as the G90, G80, electrified G80 and G70 sedans.

