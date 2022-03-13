Hyundai’s Art for Hope Campaign champions the interests of art and artists

New Delhi, March 13 (IANSlife) Art for Hope is India’s first dedicated CSR program to encourage artists across various domains like Digital Arts, Crafts, Multidisciplinary Arts, Performance Arts and Visual Arts. This one-of-its-kind CSR initiative was launched by Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Twenty-five artists, with community art project concept around the theme of Hope Solidarity and Gratitude will receive a grant of Rs 1 lakh each. The project commenced in October, 2021.

Puneet Anand, AVP, Corporate Affairs, HMIL speaks to IANSlife about the initiative.

How important is it for corporates to patronise the arts and promote them?

Puneet: Corporates must emphasise the need for the creation of space for exposure of the art and culture. We believe that there is a need to create a platform for artists to exhibit their talent and for economic development in an effective manner.

Also, businesses that support local arts and cultural organisations can add immense value to their corporate brand and their bottom line.

Inspired by Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, the Art for Hope program aims to showcase India’s rich heritage in art, craft and culture and help elevate the lives of artisans and craftspeople.

This is your first CSR project in the field of art, what led to it and what is its aim?

Puneet: Loss of livelihood of the artists’ community has been one of the biggest fall outs of the Covid pandemic. Many organisations are focusing on skilling and reskilling those who have lost jobs, but artists and artisans have been neglected.

Hyundai has responded to the pandemic with various meaningful social initiatives and Art for Hope is a step to encourage India’s Best Artists from diverse genres. Art for Hope is India’s first dedicated CSR program to encourage artists across various domains like Digital Arts, Crafts, Multidisciplinary Arts, Performance Arts and Visual Arts. The project are on display for community viewing at Bikaner House, Delhi, from March 11-14, 2022.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) recognises in today’s world digital art and multi-disciplinary cannot be ignored, your thoughts?

Puneet: Art is the core of the universe. Art is the mother of every creation. Art inspires change to positivity for happiness and composure of humanity and hence art cannot be ignored.

To add to your point, the world has moved ahead, digital art and multi-disciplinary art has taken centre stage and the world over, these art forms are deriving great strength owing to the expansion of different social media platforms.

Under the guidance and mentorship from renowned curators, from across the country, these artists will get a platform to exchange their ideas with the think tanks from art community. In addition, the artists will also be trained to become social media savvy, so that they can reap the benefits of harnessing the power of social media and showcase their art pieces and engage a wider base of audiences.

Lastly in terms of the percentage of CSR what percentage you intend on budgeting to the art space in the next five years?

Puneet: We forayed into Art last year to lend a helping hand towards the COVID induced ailing artists community. This year we have earmarked a 25 lakhs budget as grants to 25 artists i.e. Rs 1 lakh grant to each artist. We want to make Art for Hope, a cause championing the interests of all the artists who get constrained to only regional locations.

