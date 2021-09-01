Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India’s August total sales rose by over 12.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The company’s cumulative sales rose to 59,068 units last month from 52,609 units sold during August 2020, the company said.

Geography-wise, the domestic sales rose to 46,866 units from 45,809 units reported for the corresponding period of last year.

Similarly, the company shipped out 12,202 units in August from 6,800 units sold abroad in the like month of 2020.

“Hyundai Motor India registered domestic sales of 46,866 units and export of 12,202 units with cumulative sales of 59 068 units for the month of August 2021.”

“This translates into a growth of 2.3 per cent in the domestic volumes and 12.3 per cent in the total volume over last year’s numbers.”

–IANS

