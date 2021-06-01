Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported an exponential increase in its May cumulative sales.

Accordingly, the company cumulatively sold 30,703 units in May 2021. It had reported an off-take of 12,583 units in May 2020.

Geography-wise, the domestic sales rose to 25,001 units from 6,883 units reported for the corresponding period of last year.

However, exports remained flat.

The company shipped out 5,702 units in May, a marginal rise from 5,700 units sold abroad in the like month of 2020.

–IANS

rv/sn/in