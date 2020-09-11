I agree with every decision of Chirag: Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Amid the political ups and downs in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said that he agrees with every decision of his son and Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan.

Ram Vilas Paswan, who is presently hospitalised following health issues, tweeted that “I am confident that with his youthful thinking Chirag will take the party (LJP) to new heights. I am standing firmly with every decision of Chirag. I hope that I will get well soon and come among my loved ones.”

Political speculation has intensified ahead of the Assembly elections over differences between the Janata Dal United and the LJP — both constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Following this, there is also speculation that the LJP may go it alone in the elections.

In Bihar, the NDA faces a major challenge from the Grand Alliance led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Congress is part of the Grand Alliance. In such a situation, this statement of LJP founder and party patron Ram Vilas Paswan assumes importance. Recently, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and in-charge of Bihar, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had invited Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag to a ‘ghar wapasi’.

Ram Vilas Paswan said in another tweet, “I continued serving to the nation even during the corona times and tried my best to ensure that the food material reaches to everywhere. My health started deteriorating during this but to avoid any negligence in the work I did not go to hospital. But when Chirag realised about my health then he asked me to go to hospital and thereafter I underwent a treatment.”

He added, “I am happy that my son Chirag is with me at this time and is doing all possible service to me. Along with taking care of me, he is also fulfilling responsibilities towards the party. I hope that I will be well and soon to be among my loved ones.”

The term of the current Bihar Assembly expires in November and the elections are expected to be held before that.

