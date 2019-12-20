I always take time out to workout: Prince Narula

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANSlife) The winner of reality TV shows MTV Roadies 12 and Bigg Boss 9, Prince Narula, is big on fitness, and says he likes to eat healthy and workout regularly, even though he doesn’t have a fitness mantra.

Narula starts his days with oats, juice and eggs. “I eat healthy and hygienic food. Also, I take out time to workout even if it is for 30 minutes,” he told IANSlife.

The actor also randomly opts for cheat days whenever he feels like it, but knows how to balance that later.

On his top advice for fitness beginners, he said that apart from the one hour workout at the gym, they should take care of their meals at home. “They should have something healthy to eat in the span of every two hours.”

Prince Narula has a stake in health supplement retail start-up Muscle and Strength India, and was speaking on the sidelines of its store launch in Saket, Delhi.

His thoughts on fitness supplements?

“Supplements are the replacement for the meals we skip. They are a direct source of protein. It’s really beneficial if taken carefully and with whole knowledge. So, it’s better to study about it and then include it in your diet.”

He also cautioned against duplicate fitness products.

On the work front, Narula is engaged with the auditions of Roadies Season 17.

