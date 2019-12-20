I always tell Aamir not to leave Raju Hirani: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor, who next will be seen onscreen in “Malang”, revealed that he always tells superstar Aamir Khan not to stop working with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

Kapoor was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of “Malang” along with his co-actors Adtiya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Elli AvRam, film’s director Mohit Suri and producers Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakraman on Monday in Mumbai.

Anil Kapoor has worked with many directors and produers in his 40-year acting career. Talking about camp culture in Hindi film industry and praising makers of “Malang”, Kapoor said: “I feel we need producers like Ankur (Garg) and Luv (Ranjan). I have told Mohit (Suri) to continue doing films with them. I always tell Aamir Khan by calling him on phone to say that ayou should not leave Raju Hirani’. Whenever I see films of both of them, I tell Aamir not to leave him.”

He continued: “I feel whenever you make a good team then you should hold on to it. Team is very important and there are certain stars that come together to make something interesting and exciting.”

Kapoor gave example of Hollywood actors and filmmakers while backing his viewpoint: “If you see Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprioa they do so many films together. They can work with others, too, but they keep working with each other. There is some magic, obviously. You have to go with the casting but somewhere I feel teams should stand by each other.”

“Malang” stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on February 7.

–IANS

