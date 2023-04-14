ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘I always wanted to be a film actor,’ says Kaveri Priyam

Actress Kaveri Priyam, who is known for a variety of roles on the small screen, spoke about how she wanted to be a film actor in the initial days but then she got good opportunities on TV.

However, she refrains from getting tagged as a TV actor as she feels that actors are actors at the end of the day, and can act equally well irrespective of the medium.

Talking about the same, Kaveri said: “When I started out I always wanted to be a film actor. But destiny had some other plans. When I was giving auditions, I wanted to work, Just work! And that’s when TV welcomed me with open arms. I am not a television actor, I am an actor who is here to work on all the mediums.”

Kaveri is known for shows such as ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’, ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’, ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’, among others.

She shared about the role she aspires to play on screen: “There are many. I want to play all sorts of roles but I would love to do some action on screen or be a part of a spy universe. I also want to be a commercial heroine and do some pathbreaking roles on screen.”

