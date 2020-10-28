Canindia News

I am 50 and it feels people just want to give me love: Madhavan is happy with all the social media appreciation he gets

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actor R. Madhavan is happy with the love he gets from fans on social media. He says he does not put up pictures that make him feel entitled, but he likes to put up things that make people happy.

Madhavan has a fan following of over 2.6 million on Instagram and enjoys a virtual family of over 2.7 million on Twitter.

“I feel very grateful. I don’t know what to say. It’s very humbling. I am 50-years-old and I will be 51 next June and it feels people just want to give me love. I try to form my social media and always spread positivity,” Madhavan told IANS.

He understands that the digital space has become dark and toxic.

“The world is like that — even if you put a picture of a small smiling baby, some negative comments will be there. So, if I can spread happiness whichever way I can (I will). I don’t put up a picture that makes me feel very entitled, but I like to put things that make people happy and they feel that he too has the same insecurities. I think it is the reciprocation of that positive attitude which makes people give me so much love,” he said.

Madhavan was recently seen in the digitally released thriller film “Nishabdham”. The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Anjali, and Subbaraju along with Hollywood star Michael Madsen in a special role. The film released on Amazon Prime Video.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Cancer-free Sanjay Dutt rocks new platinum blonde hairdo

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Bigg Boss 14: Is Nikki Tamboli trying to be a desi Kim Kardashian?

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Are we supposed to ‘navigate’ harassment till we are raped or killed, asks Sona Mohapatra after Nikita Tomar’s murder

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Reese Witherspoon discusses her political aspirations in new podcast

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kangana Ranaut hosts dinner for ‘Tejas’ director, tweets after-party video

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

It’s only a matter of time: Letitia Wright says an all-female ‘Avengers’ film will happen soon

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Manushi Chhillar wants to introduce Project Shakti to newer cities

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Pakistani actress Madiha Imam wants to be in Zoya Akhtar’s films

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

#PoetryWithKriti: Actress pens a new piece

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested