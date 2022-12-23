ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘I am an extremely proud son’: Abhishek replies to Taslima Nasreen

NewsWire
0
0

Abhishek Bachchan has responded to Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasreen’s barb about how Amitabh Bachchan loves his son so much that he thinks he has “inherited all his talents” and is “the best”.

Replying to Nasreen on Twitter in the comments section, Abhishek said: “Absolutely correct. Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain ‘the best’! I am an extremely proud son.”

Nasreen had earlier tweeted: “Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji.”

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a reaction to Abhishek’s tweet and dropped a red heart emoji.

Nasreen’s tweet came close on the heels of Amitabh Bachchan praising his son for getting the award for Best Actor in the Web Original Film-Male category at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 for his performance in ‘Dasvi’.

Big B had tweeted: “My pride … my joy … you have proved your point … you were derided, ridiculed, mocked … but you silently, without any tom-tomming, showed your mettle … you are and shall ever be the BEST.”

20221223-113403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tom Holland weighs in on Oscar noms for Spidey

    Aditya Rawal analyses his work meticulously with father Paresh Rawal

    Actor Vidyut promotes ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha’ in Patna

    Complaint against Bhushan Kumar completely false and malicious: T-Series