INDIA

‘I am blessed to have a boss like you’, Sameer Wankhede’s chats with Gyaneshwar Singh reveals

NewsWire
0
0

Former Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede, who has filed an application to lodge an FIR against NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh, was once a big fan of him, as revealed in their WhatsApp chat accessed by IANS.

“Sir, I am blessed to have a boss like you,” reads Wankhede’s WhatsApp message to Singh.

The conversation took place shortly after the high-profile detention of Aryan Khan on October 2, 2021.

In the WhatsApp message, Wankhede expresses his gratitude, stating, “Sir, I am blessed to have a boss like you.” It becomes evident that Wankhede held Singh in high regard during that period.

Wankhede informed Singh that a rave party was going on, and Aryan Khan and his eight friends were given free VVIP tickets worth Rs three lakh.

He also informed Singh through the WhatsApp chat that cocaine, charas, ganja and MDMA (ecstasy) were being supplied at the cruise.

What is most surprising is that Wankhede informed Singh that even girls were being supplied on the cruise.

Wankhede said that MDMA and ecstasy were found with girls only.

Later, Wankhede asks Singh, “Do you know what MDMA or ecstasy is?”

The CBI has lodged a case of alleged corruption against Wankhede following Singh’s report. The WhatsApp chat is now part of the CBI’s probe.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230519-010403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Second P-81 aircraft squadron commissioned into Indian Navy

    Happy days now, but challenging times ahead for public sector banks

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin Bhanot’s mom calls Tina Datta ‘fake’

    Gurugram to prepare water plan with eye on future