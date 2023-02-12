SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

'I am confident, positive and learning from my mistakes', says star shuttler PV Sindhu

Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu is eager to return to attack after the forgetful beginning of the 2023 season as the stress fracture on the left foot that kept her away from the circuit for five months has completely healed.

Sindhu was sidelined after winning the Commonwealth Games women’s singles gold in August last year. She made her comeback at the year’s first event – Malaysia Open, where she lost in the opening round to traditional rival Carolina Marin of Spain. Then, another first-round exit followed a week later at the India Open.

“I’m completely alright now. Physically and mentally I’m completely fine. Injuries happen but it’s important to keep your body healthy and come back stronger every time. I am confident, positive, and learning from my mistakes.

“My parents were athletes too. The support and motivation they give me keep me going during low moments,” Sindhu was quoted by BWF.

The 27-year-old, who had a successful 2022 season with three titles — Syed Modi India International, Swiss Open and Singapore Open — hoping that her campaign this season will be better than before.

“I hope it will be. You also have to be 100 percent but I’m completely recovered now. It takes time to get into that rhythm and play tournament matches. I’m on track,” she said.

Along with Lakshya Sen and Prannoy HS, Sindhu will spearhead India’s challenge at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, starting from February 14 in Dubai.

India could not go past the group stage in the last edition of the Championship, held in 2019. The team has been drawn in Group B with hosts UAE, Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

