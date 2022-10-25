Biocon Chief Kiran Majumdar-Shaw, who lost her husband, stated that she is devastated. Sharing her thoughts on social media on Tuesday, she maintained that she will always be guided by her husband John Shaw.

“I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly,” Kiran Majumdar-Shaw stated.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Tuesday “Saddened in the demise of Biocon’s Non-Executive Director John Shaw, the husband of Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. May his soul rest in peace. May God give his family and friends the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

Biocon on its social media paid its tribute. The post read: “The voice of Nature loudly cries, & many a message from the skies, that something in us never dies -Robert Burn.”

“John Shaw, former Vice Chairman, Biocon left for his heavenly abode on 24-10-22 & will be remembered for his immense contributions to Biocon during 22+ yrs tenure. #RIP.” it wrote on Twitter.

“My sincerest condolences. Wishing you peace, comfort, and courage at this hour of grief Kiran Shaw Ji,” stated Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder of Infosys stated, deepest condolences. May god give you strength during this time of immense loss.

John Shaw passed away on October 24 and his final rites were held at Wilson Garden Crematorium in Bengaluru. He was being treated for cancer.

