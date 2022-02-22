I am excited to play with Rohit Sharma and Pollard, says Tim David

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) big-hitting cricketer Tim David has revealed that he is eagerly waiting to play with captain Rohit Sharma and West Indian stalwart Kieron Pollard. David, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous edition, added that he admired Pollard for his power hitting.

“I am excited to get in and be a part of the MI squad. I think it is great to be picked up by such a successful team, I have heard good things about how MI looks after their players and it has a great fan base. There is always the pressure to perform and you want to help the team win but the overall feeling is one of excitemen”,” David told mumbaiindians.com.

Boasting a career T20 strike-rate of 159, David is particularly destructive against pacers, which explains why MI bid hard for him and eventually acquired him for INR 8.25 crore.

“It is an exciting idea to bat with him. Polly is someone I have admired for his power-hitting and have looked at some of his innings to see how I can do that myself. If we could get going in the middle and death overs, we could take a few games away,” he stated.

With that particular goal in mind, Tim David will certainly be thankful that a certain Jasprit Bumrah is part of the same team and not in the opposition.

Apart from Polly and Rohit, the MI dressing room has quite an array of stars and David is particularly excited to share it with one player.

“Rohit Sharma is a world-class player. He just looks so effortless when he bats, it’s very admirable. It is a huge bonus to be able to spend time with class players and try to pick their brains a little bit,” he revealed.

Interacting with Rohit Sharma could certainly be something that ties in with Tim David’s own batting philosophy.

“I try to keep it simple. I could come in a lot of different situations but my aim is always to have a positive approach and be willing to take some risks. Sometimes it may not come off but there is no better feeling than hitting one off the middle of the bat and going for a big six,” David said.

