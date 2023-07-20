INDIA

India will face West Indies in the second Test of two-match series beginning at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday evening.

The two teams will be playing their 100th Test match against each other and the fixture will also be Virat Kohli’s 500th international match.

In lead up to the second Test, JioCinema expert Aakash Chopra said: “If it is a pitch that is very similar to the pitch in Dominica, then I see one of the faster bowlers being rested and Axar Patel playing in the final eleven. But I’m also expecting that there will be a bit more grass on the surface, there will be a bit more moisture on the surface. If that’s the case, it could be the identical eleven that played in Dominica, could be playing in the 2nd test match too.”

Abhinav Mukund felt the Indian team would not make too many changes.

“After that dominating win in Dominica, I don’t think there will be too many changes. But if there are any, I would like to see a fast bowler coming in, someone like Navdeep Saini or Mukesh Kumar, someone like them who can play a 3rd seamer’s role. But even that looks unlikely. More or less, I think India will go with the same eleven.”

Syed Saba Karim, however, believes that it all depends on the surface and said, “If a similar track like what we saw in Dominica is dished out for Port of Spain, then I do expect a third spinner Axar Patel to come in place of Shardul Thakur. If the West Indian think tank go with a pace friendly track, then there is a strong possibility that India may well bring in Navdeep Saini or Mukesh Kumar in place of Shardul Thakur.”

