Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could arrest him at the instruction of the BJP in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

“I am also busy presenting the budget of Delhi. I am also handling the finance department. If they arrest me, the development works will be derailed,” said Sisodia to the media.

Sisodia alleged that the BJP was behind the notice. He said he was the finance minister of Delhi and if CBI would arrest him, from where they will bring the new Finance Minister.

“I have to give final touches to the Delhi budget and as a finance minister I have sought time,” Sisodia told the media.

Sisodia wrote a letter to the CBI seeking seven days’ time to join the investigation, which was later accepted by the probe agency.

Earlier, Sisodia was summoned by the CBI to appear before it on Sunday by 11 a.m.

He on Saturday had accused the CBI for deliberately trying to stop the development works in Delhi. “CBI has called me again on Sunday. They have put full force of CBI and ED against me. They raided my home, searched my bank locker but didn’t find anything. I have made arrangements of best education system in Delhi, they want to stop it. But I have always supported in their investigation and will do,” Sisodia tweeted on Saturday.

On Wednesday the CBI interrogated Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain at Tihar Jail.

The CBI interrogated Jain about Vijay Nair and other related things.

On February 8, the CBI arrested a Hyderabad-based Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, the former Chartered Accountant of BRS leader K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the matter. The source said that they are in process of filing a supplementary charge sheet in the matter and hence they wanted to collect more evidence to make the case watertight.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230219-120203