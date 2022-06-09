INDIA

‘I am happy about integration of courses and institutions in line with National Education Policy’

NewsWire
0
15

President Ram Nath Kovind has said he is happy to know that IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu and AIIMS Jammu are integrating and offering courses in which students from one institute can get access to the other.

Addressing the fifth convocation of IIM Jammu on Thursday, Kovind congratulated the students, degree holders, their parents and teachers, saying that the students have worked hard for this day which is very important in their lives.

He added that the integration of courses and institutes is in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy, 2020.

“I urge IIM Jammu and other institutes in your proximity to adopt towns and villages of the neighbourhood and channelise the potential of the people for bigger goals, be it in the field of entrepreneurship/research or skill development.”

“I am happy to know about the steps taken to develop Srinagar off-campus of IIM Jammu, which will further increase higher education outreach in this part of the country.”

“I am glad to note that students from 25 states and Union Territories are receiving education from the faculty chosen from all over the country. This makes IIM Jammu reflect a young mini-India. I am told that adjunct faculty from countries like the UK, France, Brazil and the US are associated with IIM Jammu,” Kovind said.

“I am happy to note that the institute has tied up with 15 prestigious institutions in the US, France, Australia, Korea and the UK for student and faculty exchange programmes,” he added.

“I am told that the new campus of the institute is targeted to be fully functional by November this year. I extend my best wishes for the team here to achieve the target.”

President Kovind said that the UN has been publishing a World Happiness Report along with the ranking of countries on happiness-related parameters.

“In a world full of stress, happiness is as much about the spirit of the person as it is about external conditions. Therefore, the right training of the people in the art of happiness is as important as their training in skills and professions,” he added.

He said that in this context, the initiative of setting up a centre for happiness, named ‘Anandam’, by IIM Jammu is a welcome step.

20220610-003801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP govt to reactivate Covid Command Centre in Meerut

    BJP selling endangered animals, strategic assets to its friends: Priyanka

    ‘Should we allow him be there for 10 years’: SC pulls...

    Protests across Punjab, Haryana over delay in paddy procurement