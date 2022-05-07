Actress Nushratt Bharucha, who is leading the upcoming comedy-drama ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ that addresses the issue of birth control and the taboo around condoms, says she has a strategy to champion content-driven films.

From the time she made her mark in Bollywood with the successful film ‘Pyaar Ka Panchnama’, Nushratt appeared in films like ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Chhalaang’, ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, ‘Chhorii’.

During an interactive session with the media during the trailer launch of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, the actress was asked about her thoughts behind choosing such films.

Nushratt told the media, “My success is a by-product of content-driven film. I was one of those youngsters without any film background who came to the film industry and someone cast me in ‘Pyaar Ka Panchnama’ and that became superhit. The audience and good content made me who I am today. Of course, I am here to champion content-driven film and stories that maximum audience can relate to.”

In the film, Nushratt is playing the character of a salesgirl who sells condoms.

Set in a small town, the salesgirl brings a twist to the tale.

Talking about the flick written by Raaj Shaandaliyaa, Nushratt said: “I was blown away, I was willing to play the character because I have an understanding of the vision of Raaj, because I have worked with him during ‘Dream Girls’ earlier also. Since this girl talks very fast and she is from a small town whereas I am a Mumbai girl, it was challenging. But that’s the mazaa!”

However, she does not find it as a ‘bold’ character or a ‘bold’ move because she is the face of the film.

“I think calling a character bold is a tag that shouldn’t be there. For me every character that I play, is just a real character, an interesting story. Because whenever I heard a script, I listen to it as an audience. Having said that, the change has come from the audience’s side. Now, when a woman is shouldering a film, the audience is willingly going to the theatre and watching the film. That is changing the game,” she said.

The film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, produced by Vinod Bhanushali and also featuring Anud Singh Dhaka, Paritosh Tripathi, Vijay Raaz, releases in the theatres on June 10.

