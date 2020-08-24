I am here to fight for you: New Conservative leader Erin O’Toole assures Canadians

In his victory speech, newly elected Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O’Toole introduced himself to Canadians who have not voted Conservative before, promising that he intends to work hard for their best interests.

“To the millions of Canadians that I am meeting tonight for the first time…Hello, I’m Erin O’Toole…,” he said, adding, “You are going to be seeing and hearing a lot from me in the coming weeks. I want you to know that I am here to fight for you and your families.”

He further thanked the “tens of thousands of Canadians from coast to coast to coast” who voted for him.



“You put your faith in me to lead this historic party and I am honoured and humbled. I promise you, I will not let you down,” he said. O’Toole assured that there is a place in his party for all Canadians, regardless of race, religion, economic standing, education or sexual orientation.

“Whether you are black, white, brown or from any race or creed; whether you are LGBT or straight; whether you are an Indigenous Canadian or have joined the Canadian family 5 weeks ago or 5 generations ago; whether you are doing well, or barely getting by; whether you worship on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, or not at all – you are an important part of Canada and you have a home in the Conservative Party of Canada,” he said.

The crowning of O’Toole marks the start of a new chapter for the federal party and he conceded that he will immediately work to establish party unity.

“Today, you have given me a clear mission: To unite our party; to champion our conservative principles; to show Canadians what we know so well – that Justin Trudeau and his team are failing our great country.



“We must continue to point out Liberal failings and corruption, but we also must show Canadians our vision for a stronger, prosperous and more united Canada. Canada can – and must – do better and Conservatives will work hard to earn the trust and confidence of Canadians in the next election.”

O’Toole further emphasized that it is time to get to work because the country is facing a severe economic crisis.

“Our country is currently facing its most serious economic challenges since the Great Depression. Capital and jobs have been leaving Canada and large deficits were being run before the COVID crisis led to record debt and deficits,” he said.

O’Toole added that Canada has become “a risky country to invest” highlighting its economic troubles.

“Hundreds of family businesses are on the verge of bankruptcy. We see tariffs on aluminum rising and no deal for Canadian lumber. Warren Buffet cancelled his multi-billion investment in the Saguenay because of the illegal blockades.”

He also spoke of plans to restore confidence to employers, small and medium-sized enterprises and innovators so they are reminded that it is possible for Canada to be “one of the best places in the world” to do business.

“Above all, I will fight for all the forgotten, those people who get up early to feed their families. The men and women who work hard and are proud to work. They can count on me,” O’Toole said.

O’Toole’s win as Conservative leader comes as Canada continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, so he went on to assure Canadians that the Conservative Party would be better suited to lead the country at this time.

Our country is more divided than it has ever been in my lifetime. People are losing faith in Canada because of the ideological and out of touch policies from the Liberals.

“Premiers across our country have shown real leadership amid the COVID-19 crisis. They were looking out for you. Justin Trudeau, Bill Morneau and the Liberals showed – once again – that even amid a national crisis – they were more interested in looking after their friends.



We can rebuild our great country – while protecting Canadians from the ongoing threat of COVID-19. We can get Canadians back to work, be proud of the things we grow, build and produce in Canada again. We must have a government that will keep us safe, and ensure that we are never ill-prepared again. To do that, we need a leader with real-world experience and someone who is not afraid to make the tough decisions. A leader who cares more about keeping Canadians safe and united than about his personal image and the interests of his friends.



“We need a leader who puts Canadians first and will stand up for Canada and our interests in a challenging world where we have lost the respect of our friends and allies



“The world still needs more Canada, it just needs less Justin Trudeau,” he said.

